Hinsdale- The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Lewis D. "Lew" Major will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Joseph's Church in Hinsdale with Monsignor Daniel Lamothe celebrant. Following the Mass, a reception will be held from 12:00 noon to 5:00 P.M. at the Gazebo at the playground opposite the library on Brattleboro Road.
Due to the global pandemic seating at the church is limited to 100 family and friends and protective face coverings are mandatory.
Mr. Major, 81 of Prospect Street, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, died on April 27, 2020.
To view his full obituary please visit www.atamaniuk.com
.