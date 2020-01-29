|
Brattleboro - Lewis Emmet "Lew" Young, Jr. 83, of Prospect Street, a native of Brattleboro died of complications of colon cancer, Friday afternoon, January 17, 2020 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center.
Mr. Young was born in Brattleboro on April 27, 1936 the son of Lewis Emmet and Ellen (Anderson) Young. He attended elementary school in Milford, CT eventually returning to Brattleboro with his family. He was a graduated of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1954.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and attained the rank of Second-Class Petty Officer serving during the Korean War Era. He enlisted in 1955 and was honorable discharged from active service on January 26, 1959.
Following his honorable discharge from the navy he resided in the Long Beach, CA attending Orange Coast College where he earned two Associates Degrees, one in Business Management & Marketing and the other in Real Estate. He received his Real Estate Certificate in 1974 becoming a CA licensed real estate broker and owned his own and operated his own real-estate firm in Newport, CA during the 1970's. Previously he worked as a chef for the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport and for several other country clubs during the 1960's.
Most recently he assisted his wife with the day to day operation of Putney Road Market until the business closed in August of 2018. Previously he was a substitute teacher for over 20 years for the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union teaching at both the Brattleboro Area Middle School and at Brattleboro Union High School. For several years he was employed as Parts Dept manager at the former Colonial Chrysler/Plymouth dealership in Brattleboro.
Mr. Young was an active longtime member of the American Legion Brattleboro Post #5 and had served as Vice Commander and Windham County Commander. Additionally, he served on several other committees that include, The Blue Banner Salute, he was a post legislative post officer and judged the Annual Oratorical Contest. He was also a trustee board member for Post 5.
He was an accomplished writer and poet and was the recipient of several awards for his writings and poetry. He won first place for his essay, A Living document for all ages, published in a special issue of the Brattleboro Reformer to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Constitution in September of 1997.
In conjunction of his love for writing short stories and poetry, he enjoyed painting with oils and water colors, enjoyed the theater, sailing, and following local, state and national politics. He was also known for his excellent cooking skills.
On September 7, 1991 at Guilford Community Church he was married to Roberta (Madden) Johnson who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 28 years he leaves one son, John Michael Young of Redwood Valley, CA, his wife's children, Mark Johnson, of Fl, Leslee Koyzra, of Hinsdale, Andrew Johnson, of South Newfane Lisa Weatherhead of Guilford and Matthew Johnson of Brattleboro, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by one son, Thomas Andrew Young, a brother, Allen Young and a sister, Sylvia Champaine.
A memorial service will be held at the American Legion on Sunday, February 2'nd starting at 2:00 P.M. with pastor Matthew Worrall officiating. A light lunch will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Young's name may be made to, American Legion Sports Programs, Brattleboro Post #5, 32 Linden Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301
To sign an online register book or to send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 29, 2020