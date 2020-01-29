|
|
Lila (nee Topal) Shoshkes, passed on January 23, 2020, at age 93. She was the loving wife of the late Milton Shoshkes, proud mother of 4 daughters (Carol, Ellen, Ann, and Deena), grandmother of 6 (Steven and Joshua Reiss, Rosina and Sam Bosco, and Jesse and Jamie Fried), great grandmother of 8, sister of Esther Masser.
Lila graduated from Brooklyn College, where she studied Bauhaus design and did her graduate work in architectural design at Pratt Institute. In 1972 she formed Lila Shoshkes Design Associates, an architectural consulting service, based in NJ. She was a lecturer at The New School, MoMA, and various other museums including the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center. She authored two books on interior design.
Born in Brooklyn, Lila lived in NJ and then NYC. She summered in Williamsville, VT and treasured her friends and community there.
There will be a memorial service at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, NYC, on March 29.
Donations in her memory can be made to Planned Parenthood, the NY Public Library or the Visiting Nurse Service of NY.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 29, 2020