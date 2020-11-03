Lillian Alice Chaffee, 84, of Westminster West, died at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care on October 21, 2020.



Lillian was born in 1936 in Rumney, New Hampshire, to Asa and Velma Colby, the youngest of eight children.



Her children and grandchildren remember her as a no-nonsense independent woman, who taught them by example that there is no barrier to achieving what you want, no matter the path you choose. She was kind and accepting of all and was happy that she was able to cast her final presidential vote.



Lillian was smart, hardworking and creative. She retired from GS Precision in Brattleboro after a 30 year career. Her creativity was revealed through her love of gardening, sewing, painting and building; there was no job she was afraid to tackle. She was happiest at home digging in the dirt or sitting on her porch with a cup of coffee and a good book while looking at her view of fields, flowers, hills and wildlife.



Lillian is preceded in death by her husband Paul; three brothers, two sisters and her grandson, Bradley Nichols.



She leaves behind her children: Deborah Seamans (Stephen), Ronnie Chaffee (Carla), Connie Paris (Tony), six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two sisters.



She will be forever in our hearts.



Anyone who wishes can make a memorial contribution to Westminster Cares or The Jack Byrne Center.



