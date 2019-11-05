|
Lillie-Mae J. Blodgett, 93 of Vernon, Vt. died Sunday (11-3-2019) at Vernon Green Nursing Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, (11-9-2019) at the Advent Christian Church, Vernon, Vt. at 11:00 A.M. There will be a calling hour from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Donations in her memory may be made to the Vernon Green Activity Fund, 61 Greenway Dr. Vernon, Vt. 05354.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements. For a complete obituary please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 5, 2019