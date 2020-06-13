Lincoln Michael Short Calabrese
Lincoln Michael Short Calabrese passed peacefully in the loving arms of his mother on May 8, 2020. Born on March 12, 2020 the son of Katelyn Jill Short and Devan Michael Calabrese. He was a perfectly healthy, beautiful 7 lbs. 6 oz. baby boy. Lincoln became severely ill at five weeks and spent his remaining three weeks in the loving care of CHAD at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His charming disposition his beautiful head of hair and his perfect chin made everyone who came in contact with him fall in love with him. They would request to be his nurse at the beginning of their shift. We are eternally grateful for their care of Lincoln Michael.

Lincoln is survived by his mother Katelyn Jill Short, his father Devan Michael Calabrese, his sisters Alexis Amber Short and Nevaeh Sophia Calabrese, his maternal grandparents, Kelly Merrigan Short, and Terry Douglas Short, his paternal grandparents Kim Perrone-Ryter, Michael Roman Calabrese, his maternal great grandparents, Julia Creek Merrigan, Howard and Clairice Short, his paternal great grandparents Barbara Palmer, John Perrone, and Beverly Legonelli. Lincoln also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Donations in his name may be made to Children's Hospital at Dartmouth.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 13, 2020.
