Linda T. (Taraska) Amidon, 71, of Somerset, MA wife of the late James Amidon, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
A former employee of Magic Mirror in Brattleboro, VT, she enjoyed bowling and gardening.
She leaves two children, Kristie Lee Vieira (husband Justin) of Somerset and Timothy James Amidon (wife Simone) of Westmoreland, NH; two grandchildren, Alexis Dana Marques and Trevor Amidon and a step-granddaughter, Laci Vieira. She was the sister of the late Helen Thomas, Joseph Taraska, Karen, and Lucille.
Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 31, 2019