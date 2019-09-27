|
Linda Hicks Deftos of Del Mar, California passed away on July 15, 2019. Linda was born in Brattleboro, VT on February 1, 1941, the daughter of Halsey Hicks and Edith (Heermance) Hicks. Her mother passed away shortly after Linda's birth and she was raised by Halsey's second wife, Frances (Alley) Hicks. She attended Woodstock Country Day School in South Woodstock, VT and graduated from The University of Vermont. While living in Vermont, Linda enjoyed skiing and horseback riding. After earning her Master's Degree in Speech-Language Pathology from Columbia University in New York, she worked as a speech pathologist in New York, Boston and most notably in the San Diego City School District where she took great pride in helping children. While working, she raised three children as a single mother, Stephen, Michael, and Marina. She also enjoyed traveling, the theater, collecting antiques, and was skilled in various crafts, particularly sewing and making hand-crafted jewelry. She also enjoyed being a grandmother to her four grandchildren. Linda is survived by her former husband, Leonard J. Deftos; her son, Michael Deftos and his wife, Angela; and her daughter Marina Smith and her husband, Zeke. Her eldest son Stephen predeceased her. Her grandchildren are Michael's son, Colin, Angela's son Raffie, and Marina's two children, Owen and Ruby. She is also survived by her brother, Munson Hicks of Vernon, Vermont.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 27, 2019