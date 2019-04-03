|
Linda L. Hunter passed away unexpectedly at her home Tuesday, March 19th, 2019. She was born Feb. 2nd, 1953 in Morrisville, VT. The Daughter of: William B LaClair & Virginia I Pierce LaClair. In 1976 while working at Alice's Restaurant (Yup, A real Place) She met & started dating (To His great Joy) Roderick Hunter, a NAVY/Marine Veteran. They Married October 29th, 1977 in Guilford, VT. Mr. Hunter Returned to the NAVY & Together they had tours in Jacksonville, Fla., Atsugi Japan & Whidbey Is. Washington. On their Japan tour Linda served as the Attack Squadron 93 OMBUDSMAN for Two Years. After Rick retired from the NAVY they traveled the Country in a R.V. from Sept. 1993 to Aug. 1994. In Sept. 1994 they settled down in Sublette County Wyoming. The place they decided to spend the rest of their Lives Together. While living in Pinedale Linda worked at Franks Construction Driving a CAT Water Tanker while building roads & pads in the Jonah Field. Later She worked at M&N Equipment, Pinedale Subway & The Baymont Inn. She was a Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, & Friend. She was Delightfully Intelligent Strong-Willed Woman, always willing to help others in need. She enjoyed the Outdoors, Cats & Dogs, Motorcycling, Hunting, Gardening, The Wildlife (Except when in Her Garden). Sewing & Crocheting were just some of her Hobbies. She enjoyed Music, Dancing, Baking, Reading, Yard Sales & Most of all Her Family, Friends & Pets. She was Preceded in Death by her Father William & Mother Virginia LaClair, Her Sister Denise LaClair & her In-Laws, Philip & Margaret Hunter of Guilford, VT. She is Survived by Her Husband of 42 years Roderick Hunter, a Son Paul & Daughter In-Law Anita Rhodes Hunter of Tooele, UT, a Sister Christine Hallock of Brattleboro, VT., many Aunts, Uncles Nieces & Nephews & Three Poodles.
A Celebration of Life is being Planned to be held at the Old Daniel School House, Daniel Wyoming. Sunday, April 14th at 12:00 Noon. Photos & Memories to Share.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 3, 2019