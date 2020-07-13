Brattleboro, VT - Linda Lee Morgan, 66, of Spring Street passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center. Linda was born in Newport, VT on February 12, 1954, the daughter of George and Marjorie (Mead) Brown and was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School. She loved cats, country music, and playing BINGO.



On April 26, 1997 she married Robert Morgan who survives. Also surviving are her children Shane Spivey of Hinsdale, NH, Stacie Spivey of Hinsdale, NH, and Kelly Spivey of Brattleboro, VT; her brother Jason Brown of Bellows Falls, VT; and her grandchildren Trevor and Dylan Santos, Alexa Spivey, Connor Flemming, Elizabeth Moul, and Tyler Spivey. She is predeceased by her parents.



There will be a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18th in the Morningside Lower Cemetery in Brattleboro, VT. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.



