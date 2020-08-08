Linton Delvado Walker, 72, of Brattleboro, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020 in Kingston, Jamaica. He was born in Port Antonio, Jamaica West Indies on March 17, 1948 to Anthony and Julianna (Mitchell) Walker. He was the first born and only son followed by 7 sisters, 3 of which predeceased him.He migrated to America in 1981 where he met the love of his life Betty-Jeanne (Ludzus) at the airport, they were married for 37 years.He was a proud man of God and a member of the Agape Christian Fellowship of Brattleboro, VT and Unity of Ocala, FL. He was known for his friendly smile, cheery attitude, and his loud laugh.He is survived by his wife Betty-Jeanne (Ludzus) of Brattleboro; daughter Khalila Walker Cliche and her husband Zachary; grandchildren Isaiah Cliche, Korie Cliche, Shadda Cliche, Mackenzie Cliche all of Brattleboro; stepson Robert "Robski" Tormaschy Jr. of Brattleboro; stepdaughter Anne-Marie Claytor of Boston, MA; step grandchildren Richard Claytor II and Ryan Claytor of Boston, MA; and other family members.There will no services at the families request.You may send condolences to Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium at 57 High St. Brattleboro, VT.