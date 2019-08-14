Home

Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
Lois J. Igoe

Lois J. Igoe Obituary
Towshend, VT - Lois J. Igoe, 93, of Grafton Road passed away August 11, 2019 at Thompson House in Brattleboro. Lois was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 1, 1926, the daughter of Harry and Hazel (Hill) Deegan and worked as a claims adjuster for Liberty Mutual Insurance.

On March 21, 1947 she married Harold Igoe who predeceased her. Surviving is her sister in law Dorothy Muller & husband Burke of New Hartford, NY and their daughter Cathy Albert & husband John of Deposit, NY.

There will be a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20th in the Houghtonville Cemetery in Grafton, VT. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 14, 2019
