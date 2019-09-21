|
Drawing from conversations over the years, it is easily remarked that Lois held life in the palm of her hands. Always an element of "my way" to her step, Lois Sarah (Sawin) Avery experienced a rich and full 95 years of near excellent health. She lived out her final years independently at home in Albuquerque with Precious, her soul-cat, a gift from longtime family companion and friend, Michelle Garnham. And although her request was to simply pass away in the comfort of her home, a fall on June 25 prevented fulfillment of this final wish. As the day came to a close on July 20th, her time on earth ended when Lois peacefully took her last breath without waking up.
Born Wednesday, October 1, 1923 to Lydia (Bohne) and Earl C. Sawin, Lois was delivered at home, 33 Belmont Avenue, Brattleboro, Vermont by local obstetrician, Dr. Grace Burnett, who more often than not arrived at the birth home on horseback.
Lois attended local elementary schools. She was quite athletic as a young girl and enjoyed skiing on the hill behind her family home. During high school she played basketball and was team captain in her senior year. Graduating With Honors from Brattleboro High School in 1941, that same year she was awarded the DAR Good Citizenship Award Silver "B", one of the proudest moments of her life.
In September, 1941, she enrolled in the Hartford (CT) School of Nursing from which she graduated With Honors as a Registered Nurse in 1944. Following graduation, Lois was employed by the Hartford Hospital as a night supervisor until her marriage in May, 1945.
On May 12, 1945, she was wed in Windsor, Connecticut to her high school sweetheart, Richard Avery, also of Brattleboro. They settled into their first home in San Diego, CA during a time when Mr. Avery was completing a six year service in the U. S. Navy. They returned to Brattleboro in 1946.
Lois worked in her profession for many years in Brattleboro and in 1964, elected to return to education participating in undergraduate studies at Greenfield Community College; in 1970 her interest turned to a Long Term Care Administration correspondence course and then in 1972 she enrolled in a degree nursing program at St. Joseph's College in Standish, ME. She always said one of her most treasured accomplishments was in receiving her BSPA at age 55.
She served as Director of Nursing at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital from 1965-1970, after which she was hired as Administrator of Linden Lodge Nursing Home until 1973 when she was named Administrator at The Thompson House, a position from which she retired in 1983. She was very active in the Vermont Nurses Association of which she served as secretary from 1971-73. In 1977 she was elected President of the Vermont Nursing Home Association and one year later, was named Director of the Board of Administrators by then Vermont Governor Philip Hoff. Mrs. Avery retired from her professional life in 1983.
Lois and Richard moved to the Southwest in 1983, enjoying residence among the fragrant orange groves of Mesa, Arizona until 1991 when they relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico. An avid gardener, Lois could often be found nurturing a rose garden be it in Albuquerque or in earlier days in Brattleboro. The South Street vegetable garden was a masterpiece of deliciousness; she developed a specialty for growing and canning Kentucky Wonder green beans for her family to enjoy throughout the long Vermont winter months.
Among the many activities Lois enjoyed was fine needle work, a skill learned during summer vacations with her grandmother at Sunnyside, in Westminster, Vermont. This talent extended to sewing and knitting, crafting stuffed animals, crewel work, there was very little handwork she could not accomplish with the relative ease of her expert eye.
Relationships with friends were a source of enjoyment, especially time spent with a circle of women who called themselves "The Knitting Club". With a bonded interest in handwork, their gatherings offered a means to discuss the latest goings on "in town" as well. For relaxation, Lois enjoyed ten pin bowling with teammates and occasional rounds of golf at Stratton Mountain with her husband Richard.
Lois and Richard enjoyed their retirement and traveled through all areas of our country. Washington, D. C. was a favorite destination, with family members joining them for long week-ends together of site-seeing and good fun together. Occasional summertime U. S. travel to Vermont included stops along the way to visit friends and relatives. They were frequent visitors to Branson, MO, enjoying the country legends music venues.
Pets always had a place in Mrs. Avery's heart, a love she acquired from a very early age. As a young girl, she could often be found dressing up the family dog, Mupsy or favorite cat Timmy, often entering pet shows and contests with her neighbor's animals too. Mrs. Avery was very fond of her two family felines, Whiskers and Cricket, both of whom lived out their longs lives hunting in the fields behind her home on South Street in West Brattleboro. Lois also had a great love of Siberian Huskies, these beautiful dogs, Koala and then Trinka, made their home with the family and were especially glad to be in Vermont during the winter months.
So much more telling than all of these details, is the resilience and tenacity that best describes Lois as she approached each day especially as her time on earth was coming to a close. Her body was falling apart and she was slowly losing her eyesight and she wasn't sure if she wanted to keep on living with the daily challenges. Yet, Lois never lost her keen insight and ability to rise each morning with a "to do" list in mind ready for pencil and paper; a daily ritual that created purpose for her day. And, she still enjoyed an occasional visit to the local casino to play her favorite slot machine, watching Jeopardy on TV and no day would not be complete without her inquiry of the Red Sox or Celtics game times.
A brief stay at Presbyterian Hospital early in 2018, presented an opportunity for Lois's legacy in nursing education to be preserved. With her "nursing cap" on her head, as she lay in her hospital bed, thoughts culminated around the lack of personal care she was receiving. Upon her discharge, she wrote a letter and not long afterward, she was recognized for reigniting the compassion and awareness of individual patient's unique needs. By invitation, she was honored to participate in their Compassion Campaign through a video produced specifically for new employee orientation.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents. She was also predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2011, sister Lydia Sawin Perry in 2005 and brother, Earl Clifton Sawin in 2018.
Mrs. Avery is survived by two daughters, Susan and Gretchen Avery. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial service will be held October 1, 2019, 12 Noon at St. Michael's Episcopal Church followed by committal at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery on Orchard Street. The Thompson House will host a celebration of her life at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions are invited for the Windham Humane Society, Brattleboro, Vermont.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 21, 2019