Dr. Loren Landis, 67.
May his memory be a blessing- zichrono livracha
Foot stone unveiling ceremony will be held on Friday, June 21, at 5:30 pm, at Morningside Cemetery on South Main St. (follow signs to Shir Heharim cemetery).
Potluck dinner will be on Saturday, June 22, 6:30-8:30 pm, at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greanleaf St. All who knew and cared about him are welcome.
Donations to Turning Point of Windham County, 39 Elm St., Brattleboro, VT 05301. Remembrances and stories about Loren may be sent to Alyse Landis-Denton, PO BOX 844, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 19, 2019