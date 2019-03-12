|
Lorraine M. Cotter, 62 of Brattleboro, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH.
She was born on December 28, 1956 and grew up in Groveton, NH. She is the daughter of Francis and Simone Cotter. Lorraine was a warm, wonderful, and caring person who loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking, and camping. She also cherished her visits to the ocean. She had a natural loving quality with children. She had a strong dedication and love for her family that brought her a lot of joy.
Lorraine is survived by her partner Wendy Toney, two daughters; Jennifer Shepard and Colleen Guidoboni and husband Tom, two step-daughters; Deanna Podlenski and husband John, Jaclyn Penson and husband Raymond. Four grandchildren, Matthew Toney- Bentley, Thomas Nowers, Lucas Nowers and Layla Podlenski. She is survived by her siblings Paul Cotter, Raymond Cotter, Louise Boothby, Norman Cotter, Robert Cotter, Muriel Hall, Mona Cotter, Maurice Cotter, Pauline Hedberg, Susie Riley, Lynn Collins, Dan Cotter, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents and brother Leo Cotter.
To honor Lorraine's memory the family asks that donations be made to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center or to the Jack Byrne Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 12, 2019