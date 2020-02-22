Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Taylor


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Taylor Obituary
Putney, VT - Lorraine H. Taylor, 76, of East Town Farm Road passed away February 17, 2020. Lorraine was born in Bellows Falls, VT on April 28, 1943 the daughter of Ernest and Julia (Wilis) Beam and worked at Putney Paper for 45 years. She was a member of the Senior Bowling League in Brattleboro, VT and was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and cards.

Lorraine is survived by her son Charles "Chuck" Taylor III of Danvers, MA; her daughter Janette Taylor of Winchester, NH; her brothers Leroy Beam of Derry, NH, William Beam of Severance, MD, and Erwin Beam of Johnson, VT; her sisters Marie Plumly of Guilford, VT and Margaret Shambo of Rutland, VT; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles "Charlie" Taylor, Jr., her son Nathan and her daughter Tammy.

There will be a graveside service 11:00am Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Westminster New Cemetery, Westminster, VT. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -