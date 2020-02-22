|
|
Putney, VT - Lorraine H. Taylor, 76, of East Town Farm Road passed away February 17, 2020. Lorraine was born in Bellows Falls, VT on April 28, 1943 the daughter of Ernest and Julia (Wilis) Beam and worked at Putney Paper for 45 years. She was a member of the Senior Bowling League in Brattleboro, VT and was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and cards.
Lorraine is survived by her son Charles "Chuck" Taylor III of Danvers, MA; her daughter Janette Taylor of Winchester, NH; her brothers Leroy Beam of Derry, NH, William Beam of Severance, MD, and Erwin Beam of Johnson, VT; her sisters Marie Plumly of Guilford, VT and Margaret Shambo of Rutland, VT; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles "Charlie" Taylor, Jr., her son Nathan and her daughter Tammy.
There will be a graveside service 11:00am Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Westminster New Cemetery, Westminster, VT. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 22, 2020