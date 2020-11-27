1/1
Louise Temple Pike
1925 - 2020
Louise Temple Pike, 95, of Great Falls, VA, a retiree of the International Monetary Fund, died on 11/22/2020 of natural causes. A Washington area resident since 1949, she was born and lived in Brattleboro, VT, graduating from Brattleboro High School in 1942. She was employed by the Brattleboro Trust Co., from 1942 until 1949 with an interruption for service in the Navy WAVES in 1945-46. In 1949 she moved to Washington, DC where she worked for the Hamilton National Bank, which later became the National Bank of Washington, until 1963 when she joined the International Monetary Fund, retiring from this institution in 1990. During the Korean War she was again on active duty with the Office of Naval Intelligence at the Pentagon in 1952-54; she retired from the Naval Reserve as a Chief Telecommunications Censorship Technician after 23 years of service.

Miss Pike was a graduate of the American Institute of Banking, held offices in both its Washington chapter and the national organization, and was a former president of the Bank Women's Club of Washington. She was a member of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she sang in the choir. She also sang briefly with the Cathedral Choral Society (Washington National Cathedral). She was a life member of the Naval Institute, WAVES National, the Mayflower Society, the Governor Bradford Compact, and the Brattleboro Historical Society. She was a plank owner of the Navy Memorial, WIMSA, and the WWII Memorial as well as a member of the American Legion Post #5, the Navy Women's Association, the Fleet Reserve Association, the Smithsonian Associates, the AARP, and the Kennedy Center. During her career with the IMF, she traveled extensively throughout the world and continued to travel during her retirement years, visiting about 76 countries.

Miss Pike is survived by her three nephews: William T. Pike (Lory) of Seattle, WA; Jeffrey O. Pike (Nelly) of Great Falls, VA; and, Alan B. Pike of Ossining, NY; two great-nephews, three great-nieces; and, one great-great-niece. Louise was predeceased by her brother Laurence B. Pike in 1999 and Stephen L. Pike in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association., the New York Presbyterian Church, the Salvation Army, or a charity of one's choice.

As per wishes of Louise Temple Pike, there are no planned funeral services.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 27, 2020.
