Lynn
Billington, 75, of E. Dummerston, died Friday August 16th after an 18-month battle with cancer. Lynn was a spiritual person with a knack for giving and enjoyed volunteering to help those in need. She was an active member at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, she volunteered at Loaves and Fishes, sang in the Brattleboro Women's Chorus, enjoyed her knitting group and garden club, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 7th at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, VT. Donations can be made in Lynn's name and mailed to Loaves and Fishes: 193 Main St. Brattleboro VT 05301.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 31, 2019