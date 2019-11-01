Home

Madeleine Wheeler Obituary
Madeleine J. Wheeler, 89, of Willow Acres Rd., Canastota, NY formerly of Nokomis, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice.

She was born on June 5, 1930 in Randolph, VT, the daughter of Joseph and DesNeiges Ballanger Boudro. She was a 1949 graduate of Randolph High School in Vermont.

On February 11, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert B. Wheeler in Randolph, VT. He passed away in 2004.

Madeleine was a homemaker when her children were growing up. She then went onto hold many different jobs throughout her life with her most recent job being a caregiver.

In 2017, Madeleine moved to live with her daughter, Linda, after spending forty years in Nokomis, FL.

Her catholic faith was a very important part of her life and she was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Oneida and a former member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Osprey, FL.

Surviving are her children, Richard Wheeler and his companion, Deb, of Parrish, FL, Linda (Douglas) Thomas, of Canastota, Michael (April) Wheeler, of North Walpole, NH, Donna Brandt (George Burns), of Springfield, VT, and Robert (Lise) Wheeler, of Saxton River, VT; former daughter-in-law, Ellen Wheeler, Venice, FL; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Loraine and Thelma; and her brothers, Gerald, Theron, Reginald, Walter, Donald, and Leo.

Her Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 43 Hebard Hill Rd., Randolph, VT, where the Rev. Scott Gratton will officiate. Inurnment will take place in Pleasant View Cemetery, Randolph, VT. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 1, 2019
