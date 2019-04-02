|
|
Lebanon, N.H. - Madeline M. Gray, 84, of Jones Hill Road in South Newfane died early Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at the Jack Byrnes Hospice Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Mrs. Gray was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 12, 1934 the daughter of Wendell and Theresa (Heim) Stone. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro attending public schools and was a graduate of Brattleboro High School, Class of 1952.
She spent her career in the clothing business as a buyer and manager starting her employment with the former Gladdings Clothing Store in Providence Rhode Island where she received, he initial training. She later worked for G. Fox (Macy's) in Hartford and retired as a buyer/manager with D&L (Davis & Leventhal) in New Britain, Connecticut.
A proud American and true patriot, she enjoyed flying the American flag in her yard where she enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable garden surrounded by nature and small animals which she was fond of.
Madeline was an excellent cook and was well known for her delicious apple pies.
On February 24, 1964 in Providence, Rhode Island she was married to David A. Gray who survives.
Besides her faithful and devoted husband of 55 years she leaves her loving daughter, Diane Velez and her husband Francis of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, step-son, Shawn Gray of Key Largo, Florida, two step-daughters, Susan Schleidt of Portland, Connecticut and Kelsey Gray of Portland, Maine.
Additionally, she leaves five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three nieces and five nephews.
She was predeceased by one sister, Elvira Athey.
Graveside committal services will be conducted in Williamsville Cemetery later in the spring when the cemetery reopens at a date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Madeline's name may be made to the Newbrook Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 77, Newfane, Vermont 05345.
To sign an online register book or send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 2, 2019