The Chesterfield community will greatly miss their lifelong friend and resident, Margaret A. Johnson 91, who passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Cheshire Medical Center / Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene.
Her parents, Maurice and Elvira (Lawrence) Amidon, welcomed their daughter into the world on September 10, 1927 in Chesterfield, NH. Margaret was a 1945 graduate of Brattleboro (VT) High School and attended Bryant College where she received a bachelor degree in Executive Secretary 1, in 1947.
Immediately following her graduation from Bryant College, Margaret began her work career with Gannett Law Office in Brattleboro.
Margaret was well known within the Chesterfield community with her role as tax collector for 34 years, a position she held while also working at the law office. She also served her community by cooking and providing meals for senior citizens in Chesterfield once a month which in the beginning included serving them in her home. She also worked at Joan's Food Pantry helping to keep the shelves stocked and getting donations into the right hands. Additionally, she volunteered her time at Maplewood Nursing Home sorting clothes that would then be offered to the residents.
For Margaret, family was first and foremost to her. She enjoyed picking blueberries and creating many wonderful treats with these. She also was a wonderful baker of cookies which were her children's favorites. Her perfect day was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, at their camp in Richmond, NH. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Carl.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children, Joanne Azevedo and her husband, Al, of Ceres, CA, Carol Johnson-Goulet and her husband, George Goulet, of Chesterfield, Patty Haversat and her husband, Eric, of Tewksbury, MA, Dr. Carl Johnson and his wife, Joanne, of Bellingham, WA, Arthur Johnson and his wife, Donna, of Keene; her grandchildren, Jennifer Bobbin and her husband, Jared, Ryan Johnson (Alexandra Marella), Jacob Haversat, Jocelyn Haversat, Philip Goulet (Ashton Gatley), Gregory Goulet, Bryce Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Harper Bobbin; her brothers, Ralph Amidon and his wife, Peggy, of Grafton, MA, Norman Amidon of Hinsdale, NH; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Carl A. Johnson, on May 30, 2012; and a sister, Thelma Boucher.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00am in the Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main Street, Brattleboro. Burial will be in the spring in the Friedsam Cemetery, Chesterfield. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Johnson's memory to the Town of Chesterfield New Annex Kitchen Supplies, 557 Route 63, Chesterfield, NH 03443.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 3, 2019