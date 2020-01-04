Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fletcher Funeral Home
33 Marlboro Street
Keene, NH 03431
(603) 352-4541
Resources
More Obituaries for Margritt Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margritt Richter


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margritt Richter Obituary
Margritt Richter, 93, of Spofford, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 after spending her final days surrounded by close family and friends, listening to the Vienna New Year's Day concert.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 am to celebrate Margritt's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margritt Richter's name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).

To read the full obituary, please visit: www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margritt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -