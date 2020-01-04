|
|
Margritt Richter, 93, of Spofford, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 after spending her final days surrounded by close family and friends, listening to the Vienna New Year's Day concert.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 am to celebrate Margritt's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margritt Richter's name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
To read the full obituary, please visit: www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 4, 2020