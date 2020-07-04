1/1
Maria B. Lawrence
1929 - 2020
Maria B. Lawrence, age 90, of Brattleboro passed away peacefully of pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving daughters in her home in Brattleboro. She was born in Harrisville, NH on September 27, 1929 to the late Burton and Mabel (Vance) Bailey.

A visitation will be held at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium located at 57 High St Brattleboro, on Wednesday July 8th from 6-8 pm. A cemetery committal service will be held on July 9th at 11 am at Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfane, VT. A reception will follow burial at the Vermont Agriculture Business Center, 8 University Way, Brattleboro, VT in the Maria Lawrence Conference Room.

For more information or to view her full obituary and on-line memorial, go to www.phaneuf.net. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 75%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
