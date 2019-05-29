|
Maria Ortiz Gomez Cox, 98, died peacefully Friday, May 24,2019.
Born April 1, 1921 to Spanish immigrants, Rosaria (Ortiz) and Phillip Gomez in Bethel, Vt.
Her family moved to Brattleboro for her father's work as a stone cutter at Abbiati where Maria spent her early years. She graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1939. After graduation she attended secretarial school and worked at the Holstein Friesian as a young adult.
At the close of World War II, Maria married Pearl Harbor Survivor, Benjamin Charles Cox of Guilford, Vt. She was a stay at home mom who loved sewing, baking, cake decorating and being a Girl Scout leader having a few part time jobs over the years as a school crossing guard at Central Street School and study hall monitor at BUHS. In the mid 1970's she wanted to become a nurse and received her degree as an LPN. She worked at Eden Park and Thompson House with the majority of her nursing career at Maplewood in Westmoreland, NH.
Maria enjoyed the out of doors; skiing, swimming, waterskiing, golfing and was an avid dog lover. Her fondest memories were summers at the family cottage on Spofford Lake with extended family and friends gathering all summer long. She loved to travel, accruing many a tale throughout the world, with escapades and antics shared with her sister Rosa as they traveled by train throughout Europe, and family journeys far and wide to Scandinavia, Asia, South America, and the land down under.
As a proud grandmother, she saw her grandson grow from riding a trike to BMX and onto being a professional road cyclist. She got to see first-hand what is called the most exciting 25 seconds in college football watching the Clemson Tigers run down 'The Hill' at her grandson's alma mater.
Even in her late 80's and 90's she continued to travel on a family road trip starting at her nephew's in the Czech Republic to Lake Como, Madonna del Ghisallo, Pisa, Florence to a grand family wedding at a Tuscan villa rounding the trip with a drive through the Swiss Alps to Germany. For her 90th celebration it was off to her cousins in NYC, the Statue of Liberty and circle back to where it all began at Ellis Island for her parents first entry to the USA. Always adventurous, off to Atlanta, riding an ATV, sporting clays and celebrating her nephew's Sanibel Island sunset beach wedding. Back to New England watching races at the Head of the Charles and the performance art of the Blue Man Group.
Maria was predeceased by both her parents; her husband, Benjamin Cox; four siblings, Rosa Hewitt, Hilaria Powers, Phillip and Daniel Gomez; her closest aunt Nida White and beloved nephew Bill Powers.
In life she leaves her two daughters; Victoria Travisano of Keene, NH; Melinda Cox of Weare, NH, her much-loved grandson, Benjamin Zawacki of Atlanta, GA; brother Richard Gomez of Forest Grove, OR; cousin Linda Smith, of Great Neck, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held in the summer for family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local humane society or .
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 29, 2019