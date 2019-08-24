|
Marie Antoinette (Toni) Baker of Hinsdale, NH, formerly from Brattleboro, Vermont, and Lauderhill, Florida, passed on August 19, 2019, due to failing health from colon cancer. Marie was born in Highgate, Vermont, on November 8, 1927, to her parents Emile and Dorothy Lanoue. Marie graduated from Bellows Free Academy in Saint Albans, Vt.
Marie married Frederick D. Baker, (deceased March 2000), shortly after graduation and had two children. She worked for the State of Vermont for several years, as a legal secretary for Attorney Kenneth Fisher of Brattleboro,Vt, and The American Stratford Book Publishing Co, also of Brattleboro. She retired in 1987. Marie is survived by Linda Kuehnel of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Darryl J. Baker of Webster, New Hampshire, and one grandson, Corey Kuehnel of Brattleboro.
Following Marie's wishes, there will not be any calling hours or services.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 24, 2019