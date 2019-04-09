|
|
Marie (Morley) Gormly, 92, died in late March. A former resident of Brattleboro and Hinsdale, she was a resident of Bradenton, Florida at the time of her death. She was born in New York City on June 5, 1926 to Irma (Stead) and James Morley. During her time in Vermont and New Hampshire she worked for Estey Organ Company, H. Margolin & Company, and Bridgeport Metals. She was active in the Brattleboro Little Theatre and was one of the early candidates for Winter Carnival Queen. She was predeceased by her husband, John, her sister, Irma, and her parents. Marie is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Diane (Allan Storms), Ilene (Dave Merrick), and Marie (John Pelloni Jr.), and by her son, Brian, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 9, 2019