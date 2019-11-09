|
Brattleboro - Marie Angeline Elizabeth "Angie" Rabideau, 93, of Red Clover Commons on Fairground Road, died peacefully Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Angie was born in Burlington on July 7, 1926, the daughter of Antonio and Diana (Dionne) Leclaire. She was raised and educated in Burlington, attending St. Anthony's Parochial School and later moving to Brattleboro with her family.
She worked as a seamstress and also had been employed at Brattleboro Union High School for eight years where she managed the kitchen, retiring in 1983.
A devout Catholic, Angie was a communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church and was a faithful volunteer at Brigid's Kitchen. In March of 2007, along with Louise Renaud and Agnes Gilson, she was a recipient of a humanitarian award by the Vermont Community Foundation for her dedicated service as a volunteer at Brigid's Kitchen, an honor she was extremely proud of.
On April 26, 1946 in Brattleboro, she was married to Wilfred Henry Rabideau who predeceased her on May 7, 1992.
Survivors include: her three sons, Francis Rabideau and fiance Pattie Miller of Brattleboro, John Rabideau and fiance Trish McGilpin of Gansevoort, NY and David Rabideau and his wife Darlene of Scarborough, Maine; one brother, Marcel Leclaire of Zephyrhills, Florida; a sister, Jeanne Lyon of Vernon; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by five brothers, Joseph, Norman, Leo, Rene and Richard, and seven sisters, Gertrude Raymond, Irene Pollica, Anita Doucette Stacy, Mary Castine, Jeanine Smith, Annette Marchant and Yvette Brouillard.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:30 A.M. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angie's name may be made to Brigid's Kitchen, 46 Walnut Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
