Marilyn (Lynn) O. Dooley age 71, passed away on Wednesday April 24 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Lynn was born November 29, 1947 in Somerville NJ; her twin brother Larry preceded her by 29 minutes. Lynn's birth was a complete surprise; the story goes that medical staff told her mother after Larry was born "There, there now, you're all done" but that certainly turned out not to be the case! Lynn attended Mount St. Mary's Academy in Plainfield NJ and graduated (cum laude) from Emmanuel College in Boston after which she followed her dream of service by teaching at a rural mission school for a year in (then Rhodesia) Plumtree Zimbabwe. After her return to the US she worked with young children at a day care center in Stamford CT before moving up to Vermont to live near her twin brother. Lynn lived for most of her life in Walpole, NH and spent the last few years basking in the sun on the Caribbean island of Grenada with her husband Jim.
Lynn was loved and valued for her kind heart and sweet disposition and known for her devoted raising of four beautiful daughters. She is survived by her spouse James Mort of Walpole NH and the island of Grenada, four daughters and sons-in-law Lila & Jedd Pellerin of St. Louis MO, Dara & Chris Harris of Santa Cruz CA, Veronica & Chad Wanstreet of Los Angeles and Krystyna & Jason Berry of Dublin NH, brother Mark Dooley of Monmouth Junction NJ, sister Patricia Dooley and brother-in-law Todd Nielsen of Walpole NH, mother/brothers/sisters-in-law Veronica Mort and Larry & Mary Mort, Diane & Dave Fyock and Linda Houston all of Pittsburgh PA, 3 granddaughters and 7 grandsons, two nieces and four nephews. She was predeceased by both parents and siblings Michael Dooley (2004) and fraternal twin Larry Dooley (2012).
Arrangements are private; the family asks that you give extra hugs to your loved ones.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 27, 2019