Marion Elizabeth Kirk, age 91, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Our Lady of Providence Residential Care Facility. She was born in Brattleboro, VT on September 13, 1927; daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Walsh) Rubeor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. The family will receive condolences in the A.W. Rich Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Essex Jct. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will take place later this spring in the Kirk family lot in Shelburne Village Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to her family at Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 2, 2019