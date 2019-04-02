Home

Brady & Levesque Funeral Home
86 South Main Street
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-2928
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Jct, VT
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
South Burlington, VT
Marion E. Kirk Obituary
Marion Elizabeth Kirk, age 91, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Our Lady of Providence Residential Care Facility. She was born in Brattleboro, VT on September 13, 1927; daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Walsh) Rubeor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. The family will receive condolences in the A.W. Rich Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Essex Jct. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will take place later this spring in the Kirk family lot in Shelburne Village Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to her family at Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 2, 2019
