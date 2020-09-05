Brattleboro - Marjorie P. "Pat" Laubach, 103, formerly of Tyler Street, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 3, 2020 at Thompson House Nursing Home.
Mrs. Laubach was born in Vineland, New Jersey on August 9, 1917, the daughter of Donald and Ouida (Gordon) Patrick. She was raised and educated in Syracuse, NY, graduating from Syracuse High School, Class of 1936. She went on to attend Syracuse University where she earned her BS in Business, graduating in 1940.
A resident of Brattleboro since 1958, she moved to town from Washington, DC. Mrs. Laubach had been employed as a billing clerk working in the offices of the late Dr. John N. Houpis. Previously she had been employed by IBM in Washington, DC during the Secord World War. She eventually became an executive secretary for one of the vice presidents at IBM.
Mrs. Laubach was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church and was a member of the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a longtime volunteer at BMH. She also served on the board at the Holton Home and was chairman for the VT/NH Blood Services of Windham County for 40 years.
Of her pastimes and interests, she enjoyed tennis, walking and gardening.
She is survived by one brother, Gordon D. Patrick of Fayetteville, NY and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Mrs. Laubach was predeceased by a sister, Louise Johnson and a brother, Donald H. Patrick.
In accordance with Mrs. Laubach's final wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. She will be laid to rest in the family lot in Truxton (NY) Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Laubach's name may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
