1/1
Marjorie "Pat" Laubach
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brattleboro - Marjorie P. "Pat" Laubach, 103, formerly of Tyler Street, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 3, 2020 at Thompson House Nursing Home.

Mrs. Laubach was born in Vineland, New Jersey on August 9, 1917, the daughter of Donald and Ouida (Gordon) Patrick. She was raised and educated in Syracuse, NY, graduating from Syracuse High School, Class of 1936. She went on to attend Syracuse University where she earned her BS in Business, graduating in 1940.

A resident of Brattleboro since 1958, she moved to town from Washington, DC. Mrs. Laubach had been employed as a billing clerk working in the offices of the late Dr. John N. Houpis. Previously she had been employed by IBM in Washington, DC during the Secord World War. She eventually became an executive secretary for one of the vice presidents at IBM.

Mrs. Laubach was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church and was a member of the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a longtime volunteer at BMH. She also served on the board at the Holton Home and was chairman for the VT/NH Blood Services of Windham County for 40 years.

Of her pastimes and interests, she enjoyed tennis, walking and gardening.

She is survived by one brother, Gordon D. Patrick of Fayetteville, NY and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Mrs. Laubach was predeceased by a sister, Louise Johnson and a brother, Donald H. Patrick.

In accordance with Mrs. Laubach's final wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. She will be laid to rest in the family lot in Truxton (NY) Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Laubach's name may be made to a charity of one's choice.

To share a memory of Pat and send condolences please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BrattleboroReformer.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved