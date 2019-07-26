|
|
Mark E. Billetdeaux Sr., 58 of Hinsdale, NH passed after a courageous battle of cancer on July 18, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born on April 4th 1961 in Culver, Pa to the Late Edward Billetdeaux and Georgianna Morrisette. He attended schools in Brattleboro Vt.
Mark drove truck for BH Trucking for 20 years and most recently worked as a foreman for GPI Construction. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, and gardening. He especially enjoyed time spent with his 6 grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Darlene (Gero) Billetdeaux. Their two daughters Crystal Jillson and husband Chris, Tara Scarborough and husband Matt; their son Mark Billetdeaux Jr. And his partner Rachael. His 6 grandchildren Mark III, Jenna, Myles, Jackson, Lucas and Jordyn. Several nieces and nephews and his dear friend Brian Younger.
A memorial service will take place on July 29th, 2019 at St Michaels Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St. at 10:30 AM. A reception at The Eagles Club immediately following services.
In lieu off flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Kingsbury Cancer Center, 580 Court St. Keene, NH 03431
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 26, 2019