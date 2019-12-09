|
Mark E. Choiniere, 75, a resident of the Farren Care Center for over 18 years, died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the facility. Mark was born in Greenfield on August 29, 1944 the son of Everett and Mary (Annand) Choiniere. He graduated from the Greenfield Vocational School in 1962. He served in the US Air Force from 1962-66 in Alaska. Mark later returned to Alaska and was employed at the International Airport in Anchorage. He was part of the Fire Safety and Security forces at the airport. In 1975, Mark came back to Greenfield and became a member of the Greenfield Fire Department until 1981. He is survived by his sister Kathleen "Kathie" Choiniere of Montague. He was predeceased by his father Everett in 1975, his mother Mary in September of 2008, and his brother David "Zeke" in May of 2008. A graveside service will take place in the spring at South Cemetery in Leyden. It is requested that no flowers be sent and memorial contributions be made to Parkinson's Disease Research online at www.michaeljfox.org/donate . Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 9, 2019