Mark Robert Kneeland, 64, of Highland Avenue, passed away at his home on Monday May 25, 2020.
Born on June 11, 1955 in Brattleboro, VT, to Dean and Charlena (Pearson) Kneeland of Dummerston.
Mark was raised and educated in Dummerston and moved on to graduate from Brattleboro High School, where he was a member of Future Farmers of America.
Mark worked most of his life as a truck driver. He established a small company, Kneeland Trucking, with his childhood friend, Donald Elliott. He went on to haul for Stub Inc., and later worked for CerSOSimo Industries as a rock crusher operator. Mark loved animals and stayed busy taking care of his small dogs. He also enjoyed attending vehicle and antique auctions.
Mark is survived by his four children from his first marriage, Trisha Kneeland, of Westminster, VT; Trina Bowen and granddaughter, Nora Bowen, of Townshend, VT; Jeffrey Kneeland and fiance Amanda Sabo of Westminster VT and Tracy (Kneeland) Forrett and son-in-law, Timothy Forrett Jr., of Vernon, VT; Also his wife, Teri (Benoit) Kneeland, of Hinsdale NH; sister, Kandace (Kneeland) Bisbee and brother-in-law, Spaulding Bisbee III, of Westminster, VT; and nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Kimith (Kneeland) Hickin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark Kneeland's memory may be made to Windham County Humane Society, 916 West River Rd #9089, Brattleboro, VT 05301. There are no calling hours.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 30, 2020.