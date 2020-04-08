|
|
Martha Jane Duggan, 80, of Hinsdale, N.H., died April 3, 2020 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital following an extended battle with cancer.
Graveside committal rites and burial in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale will be for the immediate family only.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Church at a future date and time to be announced by the family.
To view her full obit and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 8, 2020