Martha (Marty) Jeanne Chamberlin, 69, of Dummerston passed away on January 28, 2020, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Martha was born in Brattleboro on February 22, 1950 to Kenneth and Flora Kenney. She is the eldest daughter, and one of six children. Martha attended Saint Michael's Catholic School and went on to graduate from Brattleboro Union High School, class of 1968. Martha's early career began where she worked at the Book Press and met her first husband, Terry Howe. Martha and Terry were married for 23 years and raised three children.
Martha was a skilled and passionate gardener and worked for many years at the Dutton Farm, and the Scott Farm where she met her husband Lee.
Martha lived in Vermont all her life. She enjoyed spending her time caring for her grandchildren and camping with her husband throughout the summer and fall. She was an avid photographer of nature, enjoyed painting, and antiquing on the weekends.
She is predeceased by one nephew and brother in law.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Leon Chamberlin; her three children Aaron Howe, Emily Clark and her husband Jamie, and Karena Richard and her husband Randy; grandchildren Alyzsa, Isaac, Troy, Liliana, Jackson, Vincent, Madison, D'Andre, Hailey, and Jax, and great-granddaughter Kynsleigh; siblings Wayne Kenney and his wife Jurelene, John Kenney, Debbie Thomas and her husband Craig, Terry Kenney and his wife Jackie, and Kathryn Bloom and her husband Thomas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved dog Summertime Chamberlin and the dang cat, Skitter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Windham County Humane Society.
To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 30, 2020