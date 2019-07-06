|
Brattleboro- Martha K. Poston, 84, of Oak Grove Avenue, a resident of Brattleboro since June of 1981, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 at Pine Heights Nursing Home.
Martha was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 21, 1934, the daughter of Carl and Elizabeth (Tenney) Kreiser. She was raised and educated in Glens Falls, New York graduating from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1953. She went on to attend Green Mountain College in Poultney where she received her Associates degree in 1955. Martha later received medical training to become a lab technician and had been employed at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in the lab, retiring from BMH following over 25 years of faithful service with the hospital.
She was a devoted homemaker and loving mother who's life centered around her six children.
Martha had a deep love for horses and through the years owned several Morgans. Of her other pastimes and interests she enjoyed bowling, playing cards and just enjoying her retirement years and time shared with her family.
Survivors include: three sons, Anthony Zwilling of Salem, WI, Kirk Zwilling of Mt. Olive, N.J. and Matthew Poston of Brattleboro; three daughters, Susan Moore of Topanga, CA, Jenifer Kruczek of Lake Zurich, IL and Pamela Seeman of Edenton, N.C.; and six grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Kreiser and her devoted companion of many years, Ralph Rhodes formerly of Leyden, MA.
In keeping with Martha's final wishes there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martha's name may be made to the Pine Heights Nursing Home Activities Fund, 187 Oak Grove Ave., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Martha's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the entire staff at Pine Heights for the excellent care she received during her stay at the facility.
