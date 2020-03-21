Home

Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home Rockville Inc
300 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
(301) 762-3939
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, VT
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, VT
View Map
Martin Luther Grimes Sr.


1929 - 2020
Martin Luther Grimes Sr. Obituary
Martin Luther Grimes, Sr. of Rockville MD, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mr. Grimes was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War with the 216 Chemical Corps. Beloved husband of the late of Grace E. Grimes; loving father of Martin L. Grimes, Jr. (Rhonda) of Newfane, VT and Marcia A. Baughan (Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; grandfather of Zachary Grimes (Lesley), Lydia Barnes (Shaun), Ethan Grimes (Miraya), Sarah Medrano (Daniel), Stephen (fiancee, Nicole Taragna), Katie, Allison, and Lauren Baughan; great grandfather of Katrina and Kirsten Braggs and Isabella, Savannah and the late Jadyn Barnes.

The family will receive friends at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 1605 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10-11 AM, with a memorial service at 11 AM. A luncheon will be held immediately after the memorial service in the church reception hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at http://www.marchforbabies.org/sisterlove [marchforbabies.org]
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 21, 2020
