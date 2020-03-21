|
|
Martin Luther Grimes, Sr. of Rockville MD, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mr. Grimes was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War with the 216 Chemical Corps. Beloved husband of the late of Grace E. Grimes; loving father of Martin L. Grimes, Jr. (Rhonda) of Newfane, VT and Marcia A. Baughan (Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; grandfather of Zachary Grimes (Lesley), Lydia Barnes (Shaun), Ethan Grimes (Miraya), Sarah Medrano (Daniel), Stephen (fiancee, Nicole Taragna), Katie, Allison, and Lauren Baughan; great grandfather of Katrina and Kirsten Braggs and Isabella, Savannah and the late Jadyn Barnes.
The family will receive friends at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 1605 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10-11 AM, with a memorial service at 11 AM. A luncheon will be held immediately after the memorial service in the church reception hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at http://www.marchforbabies.org/sisterlove [marchforbabies.org]
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 21, 2020