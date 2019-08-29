|
Brattleboro - Memorial services for Marty Grover will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 11am-3pm at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home, on High Street, Brattleboro, VT. A celebration of his life will follow the memorial services from 3-6pm at Eagles, Chickering Drive, Brattleboro, VT. All are welcome and encouraged to attend to share fond memories.
Marty, 57, of Manchester, VT, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21st at his home.
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 29, 2019