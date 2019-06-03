Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Mary C. Maxfield

Mary C. Maxfield Obituary
Vernon- Mary C. Maxfield, 87, a former resident of Hinsdale, died Friday, May 31st at Vernon Green Nursing Home.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael Catholic Church with committal rites and burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale.

Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Tuesday from 5 to 7 P.M.

To view her complete obituary and send messages of e-condolence to her family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 3, 2019
