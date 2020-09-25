1/1
Mary Grippo
1924 - 2020
Mary Sibilia Grippo of Bellows Falls, Vermont, peacefully departed on September 13, 2020, with her family by her side.

Mary was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the Frank and Angelina Sibilia.

Educated in Italy in her early years she came back to the United States via Ellis Island in 1939.

She went to the former New Jersey State Teacher's College and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and also received training as a nurse. She was also chosen as Junior Miss and a member of Pi Alpha Phi society.

Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of fifty-five years, Dr. Enrico M. Grippo, in 2008.

After raising five children she began her twenty year career as real estate professional. In 1999 she was selected by Southeastern Vermont Board of Realtors as Realtor of the Year.

She was active in the community particularly with the Saint Charles Chruch and the Rotary Club. She was selected as the first woman Rotarian in the Bellows Falls area.

Mary's number one prioity was her family, and she will be forever loved and remembered for her unique brand of constructive criticism, boundless energy, love of Italian cooking and strong Religious belief.

Survivors include her five children; Linda Shays of Webster, Massachsetts; Carol Grippo of West Palm Beach, Florida; Gerard Grippo of Bellows Falls, Vermont; Paul Grippo of Chelsea, Michigan; Ann Grippo of Keene, New Hampshire; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday October 3rd 11 a.m. at Saint Charles Church. The burial will follow in Saint Charles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Charles Church in Bellows Falls, Vermont.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
