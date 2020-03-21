|
Mary Newton Western died on March 12 at her home surrounded by daffodils and family. Ella Fitzgerald and choral music serenaded her to the last. Complications related to Alzheimer's caused her death.
She was born on December 16th, 1930 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Mary spent her youth in West Windham, where her parents ran the Newton School. She described her early life as idyllic, spending hours riding her Morgan, Mann, over fields and logging roads. She never lost her love of horses. Mary graduated from the Emma Willard School and Columbia University School of Nursing.
She married David Western on March 5, 1955.
For many years, Mary worked as a nurse at Grace Cottage hospital. She also worked for Dr. Edward Mulhern at the end of her career. After she retired, she continued to volunteer at Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day. Yet Mary was more than a professional caregiver. Kindness, generosity, and unconditional love ran deep in her bones. She was a beloved resident of the Cobb Brook Valley, her home a haven for all.
Although they lived in various communities, including Melrose, Massachusetts and Benson, Vermont, Dave and Mary eventually returned to their house in West Windham. The home, known as the Music House, was at the center of Mary's world. She spent hours in various gardens, tending flowers and an assortment of berries. She gained renown for her bread, pickles, and fruit liqueurs. Music played a major role in her life. She embraced an eclectic approach, with tastes ranging from Schoenberg to Louis Armstrong, Bach, and Brubeck. She loved to sing and was a member of choral societies in Brattleboro and Burlington.
From her parents, she inherited a love of literature and made damned sure she raised a family of readers. After her husband Dave's death in 2004, Mary moved to Burlington to be close to her children. She returned to the Music House whenever possible. Eventually, her affliction obligated a move to an assisted living facility. As the end of Mary's life drew near, her family moved her back to the Music House. Mary recognized she was home and died within two days.
Her family gives profound thanks to the staff of the Ethan Allan Residence of Burlington for their loving care of Mary.
She is survived by an older sister, Margaret, and a younger brother, Michael. She has five children: Samuel (Jessica), Matthew (Heidi), Margaret (John), Joanna, and Tony (Nell), and ten grandchildren: Sally Western, Cyrus Western, Ruby Western, Jonas Western, Eric McLaren, Rory McLaren, Peter Foley, Willam Foley, Michaela Western, and Abigail Western.
Donations may be made in Mary's name to the Grace Cottage Foundation and .
A memorial service is scheduled for a later date.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 21, 2020