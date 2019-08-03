|
Matthew A. Goodnow, 41, a resident of Tucker Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday July 30, 2019. Matthew was born in Brattleboro, VT on March 25, 1978 the son of Randy and Donna Brown Goodnow. He attended schools in Whitingham, graduating from Whitingham High School. Matthew worked as a machinist for G.S. Precision for over 24 years. He was a member of the Karbon Kings Performance Car Club. He enjoyed driving and buying fast high powered cars and listening to rock music. Matthew was an avid Indianapolis Colt football fan and a New York Yankee fan. He leaves behind his wife Amber Putnam Goodnow whom he married in Bennington, June 23, 2007, He also leaves behind his father and mother in law Jeff and Marylee Putnam of Halifax , Father in law Gary Cook of Clarksburg Ma, sisters in law Leah Putnam of Halifax, Abigail Fisher of Florida, and Brother in law Charles Putnam of Halifax. Sons Joseph Reynolds of Brattleboro and Nicholas Goodnow of California, daughters Kira Goodnow and Elizabeth Thurber both of Halifax and Angel Betit and Son in law Garold Rhodes of Jacksonville,VT, his sister Rebecca Goodnow of Whitingham, and his grandson Emmett Rhodes. He also leaves step siblings Brandon, London and Cameron McCoy, Whitney Chitwood, Keeton Hill, Shawnee Patterson, Rachel Smith and nephew Cooper Smith. Funeral services for Matthew will be held Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 2pm at Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT. Interment will follow in Jacksonville Cemetery. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from 1-2pm, one hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Matthews memory may be made to the Halifax Bible Church, do Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 3, 2019