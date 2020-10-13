Maureen Florence (O'Hara) Evans, 77, formerly of Halifax, VT and Greenfield, MA, passed peacefully on October 7, 2020, in the care of her loving family, following a period of declining health.
Born in Hartford, CT, on April 6, 1943 to Viola Mae (Upton) and Walter B. O'Hara, Maureen was educated in Hartford Public Schools. Later in life, Maureen furthered her education, by attending Greenfield Community College, where she received a degree in Criminal Justice. Maureen also attended the Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, VT, where she received her nursing degree.
As a nurse, Maureen devoted her life to caring for the ill, as she was for many years, a Hospice Nurse. Her last employment was for the Hospice of Citrus County and Nature East in Inverness, FL. While residing in Greenfield, MA she owned and operated the Abbott House, a rest home for the elderly. In addition, for many years, Maureen owned and operated a 24 hour home care business for the elderly.
Maureen was known for her talent as an interior designer, as she was recognized by the Citrus County Builders Association, where she served on their Showcase Homes and Parade of Homes Committees, while residing in Inverness, FL. Maureen previously served on the Halifax Center Church as a Trustee. She was affiliated with the Fresh Air Fund, Greenfield Family Inn, Beacon Programs at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Franklin County House of Correction and the Greenfield Welfare Advisory Board while a resident of Greenfield. Maureen was also a sponsor of Boy's Town for many years.
In her leisure time, Maureen was an avid pool player, competing in tournaments with her brother Michael and their team "Stixx". Maureen enjoyed interior decorating, traveling cross country and cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Malcom R. Evans, her parents, Walter and Viola "Mae" O'Hara and her brother Calvin "Red" Rollins. She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Caryl L. Connor (Michael) of Greenfield, MA and Kimberley J. Gomez (Justo) of Springfield, MA, as well as her brother Michael O'Hara of Greenfield, MA (formerly of Inverness, FL). Additionally, she leaves her grandchildren: Brittni Lashway, Springfield, MA, Justin Lashway of Daytona, FL, Marina Connor of Turners Falls, MA and great granddaughter Eniyah Walters of Springfield, MA along with several cousins and many friends.
A graveside service will be observed at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00AM. Due to Covid19 restrictions, masks and appropriate social distancing is required. Expressions of affection are suggested in Maureen's memory, to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com