|
|
Rockingham, VT - Maxine B. Stevens Enright, 94, of North Walpole, NH died Saturday, April 6,2019 at the Maplewood Nursing home in Westmoreland, N.H.
She was born on February 25,1925 in West Townshend the daughter of Harry and Bessie (Rounds) Jenison. Maxine attended school in West Townshend and following school worked as a chef at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital, The Grafton Tavern, the Putney Inn and finished her career at the Miss Bellows Falls Diner. She was a lifelong member of the West Townshend Congregational Church. Maxine is survived by one son, Larry Stevens and one beloved sister, Winifred Allbee along with her 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren..She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Esther and 3 sons, Erving, Wayne and Norman Stevens.
As per Maxine's wishes there will be no services. Fenton and Hennessey F.H. is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 15, 2019