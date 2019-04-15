Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Enright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine B. Enright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maxine B. Enright Obituary
Rockingham, VT - Maxine B. Stevens Enright, 94, of North Walpole, NH died Saturday, April 6,2019 at the Maplewood Nursing home in Westmoreland, N.H.

She was born on February 25,1925 in West Townshend the daughter of Harry and Bessie (Rounds) Jenison. Maxine attended school in West Townshend and following school worked as a chef at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital, The Grafton Tavern, the Putney Inn and finished her career at the Miss Bellows Falls Diner. She was a lifelong member of the West Townshend Congregational Church. Maxine is survived by one son, Larry Stevens and one beloved sister, Winifred Allbee along with her 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren..She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Esther and 3 sons, Erving, Wayne and Norman Stevens.

As per Maxine's wishes there will be no services. Fenton and Hennessey F.H. is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now