Merton L. Garland

Brattleboro- Merton L. "Doc" Garland, 84, of Bonnyvale Road, died early Tuesday morning (9/17/2019) at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Graveside committal services will be conducted this Saturday at 11:00 AM in Christ Church Cemetery in Guilford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept. First Responders, 108 Guilford Center Road, Guilford, VT 05301 or to Meals on Wheels, 207 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 19, 2019
