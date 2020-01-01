|
West Chesterfield- A Liturgy of the Word Service for Michael J. "Mike" Como will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, (1/4/2020) at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Terrace Street. A reception will follow the services to be held at the on Black Mountain Road.
Burial with military honors will be held in Chesterfield West Cemetery in the springtime.
Mike, 78, of Streeter Hill Road, passed away peacefully December 24, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 1, 2020