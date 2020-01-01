Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Como
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Como


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Como Obituary
West Chesterfield- A Liturgy of the Word Service for Michael J. "Mike" Como will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, (1/4/2020) at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Terrace Street. A reception will follow the services to be held at the on Black Mountain Road.

Burial with military honors will be held in Chesterfield West Cemetery in the springtime.

Mike, 78, of Streeter Hill Road, passed away peacefully December 24, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

To view his full obituary and sign an online guestbook please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -