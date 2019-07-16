|
Bellows Falls, VT - Michael J Shaughnessy, 51, of Atkinson Street passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Michael was born in Bellows Falls on December 19, 1967, the son of Frederick and Beverly (Fontaine) Shaughnessy. He was a 1986 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School and 1988 graduate of Champlain College and worked as the finance manager for Windham Regional Planning Commission for more than 30 years. Michael served as Adjutant and Finance Committee chairman for the American Legion Post #37. He served as president of the BFDA for 10 years, was on the Diversion Board for 10 years, was on the finance board and cemetery board for St. Charles Church, and was at the St. Charles Adoration Chapel every Wednesday morning for many years. He was also chairman of the Make A Wish golf tournament for 20 years helping raise over $325,000. He also coached Little League, Walpole softball, and CYO basketball.
On March 18, 2005 he married Tracie Chickering who survives. Also surviving are his children Ryan and Jordan; his sister Judi Cray & husband Kevin; and his nephews Michael Cray & wife Rachel and Jason Cray. He is predeceased by his parents.
There will be calling hours 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 19th at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. A funeral mass will be celebrated 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20th at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls with burial to follow in the St. Charles Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the Polish American Club in Bellows Falls.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Make A Wish LMP Classic, c/o Tracie Shaughnessy, PO Box 834, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 16, 2019