|
|
Michael Patrick Hanley, 76, of West Brattleboro. Died peacefully on Aug. 9, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Newark, N.J., on Sept. 28, 1942, the first child born to Lucille and Vance Hanley. He attended schools in New Jersey and later majored in history at the University of Tennessee during the Civil Rights Movement. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Era. Mike was a great athlete, and loved running, bicycling, and riding his Harley. He also had a talent for restoring motorcycles and a love for gardening. He really enjoyed his local watercolor art group and was a avid reader who loved books so much that he volunteered at Brooks Memorial Library for many years. He was a talented chef who loved to talk of food and recipes. He built his first home in Williamsville in the 1970s and also built his own wooden sailboat and joined the Windham Sailing Club. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. Mike had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He was an awesome friend. He will surely be missed by many. Michael is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cindy Hanley of West Brattleboro; a son, Travis Hanley and his wife, Heather, of Colorado; a daughter, Daphanie and her husband, Carl, of Connecticut; a sister-in-law, Mary Carr of Boston; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Gary, and his son Timothy of Australia. Mike loved his good friends Bobby Stack and Joe Leo, who visited him regularly during his illness. Memorial information: There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be offered by email at [email protected]
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 16, 2019