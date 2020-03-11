|
Michael Stankiewicz, Jr., 91, of Buttonwood Drive, Black Mountain Estates, died Friday night, March 6, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Mr. Stankiewicz was born in Stamford, CT on October 3, 1928, the son of Michael and Eva (Labiak) Stankiewicz. He was raised and educated in Stamford, graduating from Stamford High School, and later went on to attend college.
He proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged from active service on April 16, 1948. After returning home from the service he worked as a mechanical design consultant in the field of engineering and operated his own business, D&M Design, based in Connecticut.
A devout Catholic, he was a communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro and held membership in the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5.
Of his leisure time activities, he enjoyed fishing, travel and time shared with his family.
He was first married to Dolores A. Winarski who predeceased him. He later married Gail Lee Mascolo on May 20, 2000 at Saint Michael's Church. Gail passed away on June 8, 2019.
Survivors include his five children: his daughter, Susan Southard of Sanford, ME; and his sons, Michael of Boca Raton, FL, Gary of Centerport, NY, Paul of Milton, VT and Christopher of Queens, NY.
Additionally he leaves ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 12th at 11:30 AM at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, Pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial with full military honors will be conducted Friday at 1:00 PM in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Michael's Catholic Church, 48 Walnut St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
To send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 11, 2020