|
|
Michael 2014 - 2019 Vose Brattleboro - Michael Christian Edward Vose, age 5, left his home to live with Jesus early on the morning of December 17, 2019 after more than a year-long battle with cancer.
Michael was born to Lisa (Everett) and Matthew Vose on December 7, 2014 in Brattleboro, VT. On June 7, 2015, he was dedicated to Christ by his parents at Agape Christian Fellowship where he worshiped with his family. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his brilliant smile and the irrepressible enthusiasm that brightened everyone as he entered the church.
Michael brought so much joy into the lives of his parents and was the center of their world. With them, he enjoyed many events, activities, and vacations. Each summer he looked forward to spending the week at Family Camp at the White River Christian Camp where he participated in Kid's Jamboree. He also traveled to Mexico and had spring visits to Smugglers Notch. He spent many weekends with Cornerstone Motorcycle Ministry at their Tent in Antrim and many other events throughout the year.
Michael loved water and spent hours at the town pool in Brattleboro and Mema's pool. He passed level one swim lessons at 3 1/2 and became an honorary life guard the next fall. Michael loved spending time at Mema and Grandpa's with his cousins, Jackson and Henry and going on adventures in Auntie's blue van to Montshire and area playgrounds. He spent many holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries at his Nini and Poppy's surrounded by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael was able to attend preschool at West Bee Nursery School for nine days this fall where he made friends and learned all their names, played outside on the playground and in the forest, and sang songs like "Good Morning Dear Earth". He especially loved when Sueno brought the bookmobile. Michael also enjoyed attending Kid's Church at Agape and Vacation Bible School at West Brattleboro Baptist Church.
Michael is survived by his parents, his grandparents Mema Joy and Grandpa Dart Everett, Nini Karen and Poppy Myron (Mike) Vose. He will also be forever loved by his aunts and uncles and cousins: Dawn (Everett) and Tony Grobe, Jackson and Henry; Pamela (Vose) and Jimmy Pennell; Kaylah and Dan Wyckoff, Ryleigh and Maddox; Trevor Rose, Leland and Levi; Rebecca Pennell, Thalia; Rachel Pennell; Megan Pennell; Reuben Vose, Ryan; Stanley Vose and Chelsea Saber, Adelyn; Thomas Vose and Chelsea Brooks, Jack and a baby boy due in the spring. He also leaves godparents George and Sandy Handy and special friend, Alberta "Miss Berta" Seale. He will be missed by friends far and wide who have been holding him in prayer for the last year.
Michael's family is eternally grateful to the amazing medical community at Children's Hospital at Dartmouth, the Hem/Onc department at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Ellison 17 at Mass General Hospital in Boston, Spaulding Rehabilitation in Charleston, Ronald McDonald House Boston Harbor and the Child Life, Music and Art Therapy departments at each hospital. Michael's final days were made easier with support from Derek Callaway, PA-C pediatric oncology at DHMC; Andrea Herrington from VNH of VT/NH, and Bayada Hospice, especially nurses Jessie Weeks and Peggy Partridge, and chaplain Susie Webster-Toleno.
Services of Remembrance and Celebration of Michael's life will be held at Centre Congregational Church on Saturday, December 21st at 2:00 pm preceded by visiting hours at the church beginning at noon with a reception to follow the service. The service will be officiated by Pastor Steve McClelland of West Brattleboro Baptist Church, Pastor Bryan Gantt, and Pastor Michael Gantt of Agape Christian Fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth, Lebanon, NH or Ronald McDonald House Boston Harbor, RMHC New England.
To sign an online guestbook with messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 19, 2019